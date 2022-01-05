Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $68.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

