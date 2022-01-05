3,387 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.90.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

