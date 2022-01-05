Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after buying an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

