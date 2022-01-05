Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,265 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

