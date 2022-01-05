Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,167,013 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

