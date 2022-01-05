Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 1,559 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.72. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

