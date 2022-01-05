Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NetApp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 120,372 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.