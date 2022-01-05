Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,640.73 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,557.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,503.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

