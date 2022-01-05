Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 338 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

