BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Down 0.6% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $253,000.63 and approximately $114.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,270,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,139 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

