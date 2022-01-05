REPO Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $1.31 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

