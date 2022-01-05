Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

