Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.