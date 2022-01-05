Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $348,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 332.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

