Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 182 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Ameren by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

