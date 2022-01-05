JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $202.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

