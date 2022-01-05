Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $373,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

