Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,519 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

