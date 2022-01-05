Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.85.

CCI stock opened at $202.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

