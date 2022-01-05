Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KSLLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904. Kalera AS has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

