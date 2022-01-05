NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 10,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.93. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

