ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in December

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

ECNCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 82,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,425. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

