SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

QUS opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $131.51.

