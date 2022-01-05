SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.53% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

QUS opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $131.51.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.