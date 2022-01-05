Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

