Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

