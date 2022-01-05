Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 323.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 69,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 277.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $98.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07.

