PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 7,709 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

