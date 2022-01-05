PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

