ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,922. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $603.94 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 554.07, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $656.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.