IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,315 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HPQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 109,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

