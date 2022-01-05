IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 526,416 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 237,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 394,265 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 31.1% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 126,493 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 61.6% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 488,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 186,321 shares during the period.

TBT stock remained flat at $$17.91 during trading on Wednesday. 119,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,280,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

