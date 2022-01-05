9,931 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. 80,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

