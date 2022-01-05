MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

