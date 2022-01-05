MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.