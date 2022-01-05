MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGPI. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,248 shares of company stock worth $821,606. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.