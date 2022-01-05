Synovus Financial Corp Has $27.54 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.88. 32,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,906. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

