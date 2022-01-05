The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7,389.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

SCHW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 190,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

