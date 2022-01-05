Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 707.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 19,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,457. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

