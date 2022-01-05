Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,322. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

