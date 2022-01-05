Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 1,145.9% in December

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 1,145.9% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 10,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.4704 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

