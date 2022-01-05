Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $404.30 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

