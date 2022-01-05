CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

