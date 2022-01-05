NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NVCR stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -280.22 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.