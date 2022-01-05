Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $355,003.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $355,003.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,983,469 coins and its circulating supply is 22,908,043 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

