TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.2 days.

TMOAF stock remained flat at $$9.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. TomTom has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter.

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

