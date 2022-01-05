Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $13,423.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,242.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.07 or 0.08204771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00320231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00922950 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.71 or 0.00475121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00262851 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

