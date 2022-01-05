BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Achieves $35.41 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $35.41 million and approximately $866,806.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

