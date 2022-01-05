Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,219. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.