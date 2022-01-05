BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.23.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

