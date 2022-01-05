PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 26,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,686. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

